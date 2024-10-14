DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 58745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.3 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

