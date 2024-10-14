DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.1 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.66. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $235.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90.
DSV A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.