Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $289.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total value of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

