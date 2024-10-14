Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.8 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

