Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.8 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.
About Dye & Durham
