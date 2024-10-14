E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
E2open Parent Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $7,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in E2open Parent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
