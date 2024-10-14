E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $7,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in E2open Parent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

