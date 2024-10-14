Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $937.00 and last traded at $933.19. Approximately 461,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,996,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $932.06.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

The stock has a market cap of $885.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $910.84 and its 200 day moving average is $853.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

