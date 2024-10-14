Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

