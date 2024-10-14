Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 181,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 251,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 430,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

