Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

