Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,853 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $51.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 942,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,049. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

