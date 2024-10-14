Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

