Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 33,485 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 452,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,302. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

