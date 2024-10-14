Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,240 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF makes up 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,533 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

