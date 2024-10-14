Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.79. 107,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

