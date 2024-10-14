Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,714 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.51. The company had a trading volume of 484,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,188. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

