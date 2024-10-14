Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,622. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

