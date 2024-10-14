Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,933 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 60.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 125,978 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $807.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

