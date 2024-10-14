Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Eaton by 61.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 790,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300,689 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.08. The stock had a trading volume of 276,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,315. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.72 and its 200-day moving average is $315.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

