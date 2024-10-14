Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 159,000 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. Caribou Biosciences makes up 1.8% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Caribou Biosciences worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 33.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.87. 151,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.27. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 372.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.