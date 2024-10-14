Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 795,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

