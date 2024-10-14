Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 18 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KP Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 122.1% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $23.79 on Monday, hitting $864.48. 593,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

