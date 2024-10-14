Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 125,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

