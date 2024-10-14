Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,552 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

