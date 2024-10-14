Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. 162,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,998. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

