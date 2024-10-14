Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $544.66. 108,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.22.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

