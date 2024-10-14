Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ARM traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.65. 2,733,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,268. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.11. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
