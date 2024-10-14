Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,059. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $503.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

