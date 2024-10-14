Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.70. 118,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,710. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

