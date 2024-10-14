Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,362 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,365.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Services of America news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,439.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,365.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,576 shares of company stock worth $1,567,557. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

