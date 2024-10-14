Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $323.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

