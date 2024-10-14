Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

About Entra ASA

Featured Stories

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

