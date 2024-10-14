Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 43,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

