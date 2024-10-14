EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

