EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,990,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

