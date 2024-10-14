EOS 1-Day Volume Hits $43.83 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $43.83 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000774 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency . EOS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,520,579,242.2668 in circulation. The last known price of EOS is 0.4753532 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 705 active market(s) with $45,660,429.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

