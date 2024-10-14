Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.