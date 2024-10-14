Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

