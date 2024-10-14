Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,181,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

