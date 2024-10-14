Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 898 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SNA opened at $291.81 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.