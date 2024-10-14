Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Creative Realities by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $4.52 on Monday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

