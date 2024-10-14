Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Update

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Price Performance

Shares of EUSHF stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Eurocash Company Profile

Featured Stories

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

