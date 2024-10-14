Evercore ISI Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $77.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.