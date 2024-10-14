Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

