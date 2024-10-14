Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $69,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 82.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $490.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $552.30. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.