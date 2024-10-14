Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

