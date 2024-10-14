Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Bread Financial worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

