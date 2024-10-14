Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

AKAM opened at $104.22 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

