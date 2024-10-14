Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,709 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

