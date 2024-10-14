Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,629 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

