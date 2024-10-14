Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 287,824 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,824 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Core Scientific worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.