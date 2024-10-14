Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 721 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $2,091.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,012.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,746.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

